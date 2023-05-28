 PM Modi remembers Veer Savarkar on his birth anniversary, says 'His sacrifice & courage continue to inspire us'
"I cannot forget the day when I went to the cell in Andaman where Veer Savarkar underwent the sentence of 'Kala Paani'," PM Modi said.

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday paid tribute to Hindutva ideologue and freedom fighter VD Savarkar in the new Parliament building. He along with Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and BJP National President JP Nadda offered a floral tribute to Savarkar and bowed in front of his image there. This marked the first-ever homage paid in the new Parliament building, which took place on the same day of the inauguration.

Mention of Savarkar in Mann Ki Baat

Paying homage to Savarkar on his birth anniversary during the 'Mann ki Baat' broadcast, Modi said Savarkar's sacrifice, courage and determination continue to inspire us.

"Today the 28th of May, is the birth anniversary of the great freedom fighter, Veer Savarkar. The stories related to his sacrifice, courage and resolve inspire us all even today. I cannot forget the day when I went to the cell in Andaman where Veer Savarkar underwent the sentence of 'Kala paani'," Modi said.

"Veer Savarkar's personality exuded strength and magnanimity. His fearless and self-respecting nature could not tolerate the mindset of slavery at all. Not only in the freedom movement, whatever Veer Savarkar did for social equality and social justice is remembered even today," he said.

(With PTI inputs)

