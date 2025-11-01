 PM Modi Inaugurates Shanti Shikhar In Nava Raipur, Calls Brahma Kumaris 'Global Architects Of Peace'
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaPM Modi Inaugurates Shanti Shikhar In Nava Raipur, Calls Brahma Kumaris 'Global Architects Of Peace'

PM Modi Inaugurates Shanti Shikhar In Nava Raipur, Calls Brahma Kumaris 'Global Architects Of Peace'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Brahma Kumaris’ “Shanti Shikhar Academy for Peaceful World” in Nava Raipur, calling it a bridge between India’s spiritual heritage and global harmony. Praising the Brahma Kumaris’ selfless service, he said Shanti Shikhar will serve as a global centre for peace, sustainability, and spiritual empowerment.

IANSUpdated: Saturday, November 01, 2025, 12:42 PM IST
article-image
PM Modi Inaugurates Shanti Shikhar In Nava Raipur, Calls Brahma Kumaris 'Global Architects Of Peace' | X @airnewsalerts

Raipur: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday inaugurated the Brahma Kumaris’ majestic "Shanti Shikhar Academy for Peaceful World" – a spiritual empowerment centre in Nava Raipur, lauding the organisation as a living bridge between India’s ancient wisdom and the world’s quest for harmony.

Addressing thousands of white-clad sisters and global delegates at the academy, the PM traced his decades-long bond with the movement and envisioned Shanti Shikhar as a future epicentre for universal peace.

PM Modi's Statements

"I have been fortunate to associate with you for several decades," PM Modi began, recalling his presence at the 2011 Future of Power summit in Ahmedabad and the 2013 Prayagraj gathering.

FPJ Shorts
Andhra Pradesh: At Least 9 Devotees Feared Dead, Several Injured In Stampede At Venkateswara Swamy Temple In Srikakulam
Andhra Pradesh: At Least 9 Devotees Feared Dead, Several Injured In Stampede At Venkateswara Swamy Temple In Srikakulam
Nagaland State Lottery Result: Nov 1, 2025, 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Narmada Sambad Morning Saturday Weekly Draw
Nagaland State Lottery Result: Nov 1, 2025, 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Narmada Sambad Morning Saturday Weekly Draw
'Jab Raaste Alag Hote Hain...': Mahhi Vij Breaks Silence On ₹5 Crore Alimony Claims From Jay Bhanushali Amid Divorce Rumours—VIDEO
'Jab Raaste Alag Hote Hain...': Mahhi Vij Breaks Silence On ₹5 Crore Alimony Claims From Jay Bhanushali Amid Divorce Rumours—VIDEO
Telangana: 52 Students Hospitalised After Eating Dinner At State-Run Welfare Hostel For Boys
Telangana: 52 Students Hospitalised After Eating Dinner At State-Run Welfare Hostel For Boys
Read Also
Telangana: Hyderabad Airport On Alert After Receiving Bomb Threat Email; IndiGo Flight Diverted
article-image

"I have observed your efforts seriously—where service outweighs words. The affection of Janaki Devi and the spiritual rigour of every sister here fill me with gratitude."

He greeted the assembly with "Om Shanti", explaining: "Om means the God who created and the entire universe; Shanti means the wish for world peace. Your conduct is the greatest religion, penance, and knowledge."

Read Also
AAP's Arvind Kejriwal Accuses BJP Of Arrogance And Oppression In Gujarat, Says People Will Unite To...
article-image

The Prime Minister positioned the Brahma Kumaris as custodians of India’s soul.

"We see Shiva in every living being, expanding the self to embrace the whole. Self-control leads to self-knowledge, self-realisation, and ultimately self-peace," he said. "Your rituals end with prayers for world welfare—this confluence of faith and global good is our tradition’s essence."

Turning to contemporary crises, PM Modi highlighted India’s proactive role.

"Whenever the world faces disaster, India reaches out as the most trusted partner. Amid environmental threats, we remain nature’s voice," he asserted.

"We revere rivers as mother, worship water, and give back rather than exploit. This is Save the Future concept for the world."

Read Also
'From Insult To Honour': Bihar CM Nitish Kumar's Emotional Pitch To State Voters
article-image

He linked Mission LiFE and the mantra of One Earth, One Family to the Brahma Kumaris’ ethos.

"Institutions like Shanti Shikhar will energise India and connect millions to peace. In every country I visit, I meet Brahma Kumaris—this gives me belonging and strength."

The sprawling Shanti Shikhar, built on 25 acres, features meditation halls, eco-friendly dormitories, and solar-powered infrastructure.

PM Modi performed the ceremonial inauguration alongside Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai and Brahma Kumaris chief Dadi Ratan Mohini, who gifted him a symbolic lotus.

Read Also
Odisha Govt Enforces 7-Month-Long Fishing Ban As Part Of Olive Ridley Turtle Conservation Programme
article-image

As the audience chanted "Om Shanti", PM Modi said: "Your spiritual power, when words become deeds, will guide humanity. Shanti Shikhar is not just a building—it is a movement for world peace."

The event, part of Chhattisgarh’s silver jubilee, drew delegates from several countries, reinforcing India’s soft-power diplomacy through spirituality.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Andhra Pradesh: At Least 9 Devotees Feared Dead, Several Injured In Stampede At Venkateswara Swamy...

Andhra Pradesh: At Least 9 Devotees Feared Dead, Several Injured In Stampede At Venkateswara Swamy...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: Nov 1, 2025, 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: Nov 1, 2025, 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Karnataka Rajyotsava: Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti Hold 'Black Day' Protest, Demand Inclusion Of...

Karnataka Rajyotsava: Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti Hold 'Black Day' Protest, Demand Inclusion Of...

PM Modi Inaugurates Shanti Shikhar In Nava Raipur, Calls Brahma Kumaris 'Global Architects Of Peace'

PM Modi Inaugurates Shanti Shikhar In Nava Raipur, Calls Brahma Kumaris 'Global Architects Of Peace'

Telangana: Hyderabad Airport On Alert After Receiving Bomb Threat Email; IndiGo Flight Diverted

Telangana: Hyderabad Airport On Alert After Receiving Bomb Threat Email; IndiGo Flight Diverted