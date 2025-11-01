 'From Insult To Honour': Bihar CM Nitish Kumar's Emotional Pitch To State Voters
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, in a pre-poll message, said being called a “Bihari” is now an honour, crediting his government for transforming the state since 2005. Highlighting women’s empowerment and inclusive growth, he praised the NDA’s “double-engine” model and urged voters to support the alliance for Bihar’s continued progress and pride.

Dheeraj KumarUpdated: Saturday, November 01, 2025, 11:50 AM IST
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar | X @Jduonline

Patna: Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar on Saturday released a special pre-poll message for the voters of the state and asserted that “being called a Bihari was no longer an insult and instead it was an honour.

While asserting that he had taken out Bihar from a state of “insult” and empowered the people of the region, Nitish said that when he came to power in 2005, the term ‘Bihari’ was an insult but now it was an honour as he and his government tirelessly worked to serve the people.

“The previous government had done nothing for the women of the state. Today we have made women completely self-reliant. They can now work for their families and children,” he remarked.

Heaping praise on the “double-engine” NDA governments at the Centre and the state, he said that his government had worked for every section of the society, irrespective of caste or religion and appealed to the people to vote for the NDA on November 6 and 11. “Be it Hindu, Muslim, upper caste, OBC, EBC, Dalits, or Mahadalits… we have worked for everyone,” he said.

Making an oblique reference to RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, who served under him as his deputy when the grand alliance was in power twice, the JD (U) leader said, “I have never done anything for my family.”

NDA leaders have consistently attacked the opposition by accusing them of promoting dynasty politics, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his election rally in Bihar on Thursday called Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and  Tejashwi “princes  from corrupt families”.

 “We are getting all help from the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Centre. Only NDA can develop Bihar,” he asserted. He said Bihar would attain new heights and counted among the top states of India if the NDA was voted to power.

