 Telangana: Hyderabad Airport On Alert After Receiving Bomb Threat Email; IndiGo Flight Diverted
Hyderabad’s Rajiv Gandhi International Airport received a bomb threat email early Saturday, warning of explosives on an IndiGo flight. Authorities declared it a specific threat, convened the Bomb Threat Assessment Committee, and diverted the flight to a nearby airport as a precaution. Security and police investigations are underway.

ANIUpdated: Saturday, November 01, 2025, 12:33 PM IST
Telangana: Hyderabad Airport On Alert After Receiving Bomb Threat Email; IndiGo Flight Diverted

Hyderabad (Telangana): Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) in Hyderabad received a bomb threat email early on Saturday morning, prompting authorities to divert an IndiGo flight to a nearby airport.

According to a Rajiv Gandhi International Airport official, "On 01.11.2025 at about 0535 hrs, a message was received from APOC that an email was received at RGIA Customer Support RGIA.Customersupport@gmrgroup.in from email ID Papaita Rajan at 05.25 hrs with Subject: Prevent landing of IndiGO 68 to Hyderabad."

The email stated, "Onboard LTTE-ISI operatives have planned a major 1984 Madras Airport Modus Operandi style blast on impact at the RGIA Port Fuselages and Fuel tanks fixed with microbots. The IEDs will contain potent nerve gas. Frankfurt operation a test to study remedies. Please read steganographic document below for IED location details, read between lines." Following the threat, the Bomb Threat Assessment Committee (BTAC) convened virtually from 0539 hrs to 0622 hrs and declared it a specific threat.

The official added, "Subsequently, the committee decided the following: - The flight shall be diverted to the nearest airport.- The Captain of the flight shall be informed through ATC.- The Captain shall confirm the airport of landing.- A police complaint shall be lodged by GMR Security." Meanwhile, IndiGo Airlines on Friday announced the launch of direct flights between Bengaluru and Riyadh, starting November 16, according to an official statement from the airline.

"IndiGo will operate its Airbus A320 aircraft on this new route with the aim of offering affordable and seamless connectivity for travellers," the statement read.

Riyadh is the second city in Saudi Arabia, after Jeddah, to be directly connected to India's technology hub. IndiGo currently connects India with four key cities in Saudi Arabia - Jeddah, Riyadh, Dammam, and Madinah - along with a growing network across the Middle East.

