PM Modi calls Naatu Naatu's victory at Golden Globes a 'special accomplishment,' congratulates RRR team

India won an award at the Golden Globes 2023 with RRR's "Naatu Naatu" becoming the "Best Original Song." The success of the song which became something of an anthem for the audience won praises and congratulatory messages from several people. "This prestigious honour has made every Indian very proud," wrote Prime Minister Narendra Modi while calling RRR's win a "very special accomplishment."
Announcing the win on Twitter, RRR team wrote, "INDIAAAAAAAA…. THIS IS THE BEST NEWS to WAKE UP TO!!"
The song "Naatu Naatu," which became something of an anthem for fans of director SS Rajamouli's RRR, won the Golden Globe for Best Original Song. It was composed by MM Keeravani and performed by Kaala Bhairava and Rahul Sipligunj. The historical epic has also been nominated for an 80th Golden Globe Award in the Best Foreign Language Film category.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)