PM Modi calls Naatu Naatu's victory at Golden Globes a 'special accomplishment,' congratulates RRR team

"This prestigious honour has made every Indian very proud," wrote Prime Minister Narendra Modi while calling RRR's win a "very special accomplishment."

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, January 11, 2023, 12:18 PM IST
article-image
India won an award at the Golden Globes 2023 with RRR's "Naatu Naatu" becoming the "Best Original Song." The success of the song which became something of an anthem for the audience won praises and congratulatory messages from several people. "This prestigious honour has made every Indian very proud," wrote Prime Minister Narendra Modi while calling RRR's win a "very special accomplishment."

Golden Globes 2023: PM Modi, former VP Venkaiah Naidu, and others congratulate RRR's 'Naatu Naatu'...
article-image

Announcing the win on Twitter, RRR team wrote, "INDIAAAAAAAA…. THIS IS THE BEST NEWS to WAKE UP TO!!"

The song "Naatu Naatu," which became something of an anthem for fans of director SS Rajamouli's RRR, won the Golden Globe for Best Original Song. It was composed by MM Keeravani and performed by Kaala Bhairava and Rahul Sipligunj. The historical epic has also been nominated for an 80th Golden Globe Award in the Best Foreign Language Film category.

In Pics: RRR wins Golden Globe for Naatu Naatu
article-image

