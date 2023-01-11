PM Modi calls Naatu Naatu's victory at Golden Globes a 'special accomplishment,' congratulates RRR team | FPJ

India won an award at the Golden Globes 2023 with RRR's "Naatu Naatu" becoming the "Best Original Song." The success of the song which became something of an anthem for the audience won praises and congratulatory messages from several people. "This prestigious honour has made every Indian very proud," wrote Prime Minister Narendra Modi while calling RRR's win a "very special accomplishment."

A very special accomplishment! Compliments to @mmkeeravaani, Prem Rakshith, Kaala Bhairava, Chandrabose, @Rahulsipligunj. I also congratulate @ssrajamouli, @tarak9999, @AlwaysRamCharan and the entire team of @RRRMovie. This prestigious honour has made every Indian very proud. https://t.co/zYRLCCeGdE — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 11, 2023

Announcing the win on Twitter, RRR team wrote, "INDIAAAAAAAA…. THIS IS THE BEST NEWS to WAKE UP TO!!"

INDIAAAAAAAA…. THIS IS THE BEST NEWS to WAKE UP TO!! 🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳#NaatuNaatu becomes the first ever Asian song to win a #GoldenGlobes . 🤘🏻🌋 #RRRMovie pic.twitter.com/LXHZqhmNaY — RRR Movie (@RRRMovie) January 11, 2023

The song "Naatu Naatu," which became something of an anthem for fans of director SS Rajamouli's RRR, won the Golden Globe for Best Original Song. It was composed by MM Keeravani and performed by Kaala Bhairava and Rahul Sipligunj. The historical epic has also been nominated for an 80th Golden Globe Award in the Best Foreign Language Film category.

Read Also In Pics: RRR wins Golden Globe for Naatu Naatu