Golden Globes 2023: PM Modi, former VP Venkaiah Naidu, and others congratulate RRR's 'Naatu Naatu' winning the Best Original Song title

The song "Naatu Naatu," which became something of an anthem for fans of director SS Rajamouli's RRR, won the Golden Globe for Best Original Song.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, January 11, 2023, 11:59 AM IST
article-image
As India won an award at the Golden Globes 2023 with RRR's "Naatu Naatu" becoming the "Best Original Song," political leaders such as Prime Minister Narendra Modi, former Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, and others took to congratulate and cheer the country's big win.

The song "Naatu Naatu," which became something of an anthem for fans of director SS Rajamouli's RRR, won the Golden Globe for Best Original Song. It was composed by MM Keeravani and performed by Kaala Bhairava and Rahul Sipligunj. The historical epic has also been nominated for an 80th Golden Globe Award in the Best Foreign Language Film category.

"This prestigious honour has made every Indian very proud," wrote Prime Minister Narendra Modi while calling RRR's win a "very special accomplishment."

Reacting to the success, former VP and BJP leader Venkaiah Naidu tweeted, "Every Indian is proud of the global recognition for #NaatuNaatu song from #RRRMovie Heartiest congratulations to ace music composer, Keeravani Garu & RRR team for bagging the #GoldenGlobes2023 Award for the best original song! (sic)"

article-image

"The #Telugu flag is flying high," wrote Andra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy as he further added, "We are incredibly proud of you (the RRR team)." Meanwhile, expressing warm wishes to the entire team of RRR, opposition leader (Andra Pradesh) congratulated India's win at the awards, and said, "...Absolutely proud! Like I said earlier, Telugu has now become the language of Indian soft power."

Not just did Telugu-speaking leaders react to the win of RRR but also Delhi CM and AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal congratulated the "fantastic achievement." He tweeted, "Congratulations to the whole cast and crew of RRR on this fantastic achievement. There can not be a prouder moment for our country than our art getting recognition in the highest global arenas. (sic)"

article-image

