Modi vs Mamata: PM Lauds X User For Sharing His AI-Generated Funny Dance VIDEO; Sparks 'Dictatorship' Debate

Screenshot from the AI-generated meme videos showing PM Modi and WB CM Mamata dancing | X

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, quite uncharacteristically, reshared a post on X which contained an artificial intelligence (AI)-generated meme video. The post was originally put up by an X user who goes by the handle @Atheist_Krishna. "Like all of you, I also enjoyed seeing myself dance. Such creativity in peak poll season is truly a delight! #PollHumour," the Prime Minister captioned his post while resharing the video.

Earlier, the handle @Atheist_Krishna, in a clear reference to West Bengal police sending a notice to a person for uploading an AI generated meme video of WB CM Mamata Banerjee, wrote in the caption, "Posting this video cuz I know that 'THE DICTATOR' is not going to get me arrested for this."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

It looked like a day of political memes as earlier, a similar video featuring West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on the background remix featuring words from her old funny speech "Ramba ramba", elicited a different response from the West Bengal Police. A notice was sent to the user who shared the video on X.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The Cyber Police Station, Kolkata, issued a notice over the AI-generated meme and asked the user to delete the post. The police also directed the user to refrain from sharing such posts. The police also said that strict penal action will be taken under the relevant provision of the law against the user if the post is not deleted.

PM Modi Shares Meme Video, Sparks Dictatorship Debate

The fact that Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared the video on the same day as a similar video on WB CM Mamata Banerjee went viral and was in the news was not lost on X users. A number of handles took to the social media platform and discussed the "dictator" charge hurled at PM Modi.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Some even shared screenshots of old news featuring arrest of people for sharing social media posts against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Humour Or Veiled Attack On Mamata?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi sharing the AI-generated meme showing him dance came as a surprise to many as PM Modi has time and again warned against the use of his AI-generated videos.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The timing of PM Modi sharing the meme also led to questions if the Prime Minister was taking a veiled jibe at West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee during elections. The caption by the user whose post PM reposted and commented on was clearly aimed at the West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee and YouTuber Dhruv Rathee's viral video on PM Modi and dictatorship.