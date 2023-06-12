PM Modi Calls High-Level Meeting As Cyclone Biparjoy Intensifies Into 'Extremely Severe Cyclonic Storm' | Twitter

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called for a high-level meeting today (June 12) in response to the intensification of Cyclone Biparjoy, which has developed into an "extremely severe cyclonic storm." The cyclone is predicted to make landfall between Gujarat's Kutch region in India and Karachi in Pakistan on Thursday. Here are the top updates on Cyclone Biparjoy, as the weather office issues alerts and coastal regions brace for its impact.

Cyclone Alert for Saurashtra and Kutch Coasts

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a cyclone alert for the Saurashtra and Kutch coasts in Gujarat. The IMD has stated that sea conditions in these areas will likely remain "rough to very rough" until Wednesday, escalating to "very rough to high" on Thursday.

Anticipated Impact in Gujarat

The districts of Kutch, Jamnagar, Morbi, Gir Somnath, Porbandar, and Devbhumi Dwarka in Gujarat are expected to be heavily impacted by the cyclone, with predictions of intense rainfall and wind speeds reaching up to 150 kmph from June 13 to 15.

Preparedness Measures in Kutch

Authorities in Kutch district have initiated the evacuation of people residing in low-lying areas, relocating them to temporary shelters. Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel personally assessed the State Emergency Operation Centre’s preparedness to effectively handle any emergency situations arising from the cyclone.

Temporary Closure of Tithal Beach

Tithal Beach, a popular tourist destination in Gujarat's Valsad along the Arabian Sea coast, has been temporarily closed to visitors due to the presence of high waves caused by Cyclone Biparjoy.

Warnings for Fishermen and District Authorities

The IMD has advised fishermen to avoid venturing into the seas off the coasts of Gujarat, Kerala, Karnataka, Maharashtra, and Lakshadweep. The state governments and district authorities have been urged to closely monitor the situation, take appropriate precautionary measures, and keep a constant watch on their respective areas.

Port Signals and Maritime Safety

In compliance with international maritime regulations, ports are required to hoist signals to warn vessels of impending adverse weather conditions. This measure ensures the safety of maritime activities and the well-being of vessels and their crew.

Flight Operations Disrupted in Mumbai

Inclement weather conditions caused by Cyclone Biparjoy disrupted flight operations in Mumbai, resulting in the cancellation, delay, and diversion of several flights. Adverse conditions compelled some flights to abort their landing attempts.

Alerts in Pakistan's Sindh and Balochistan

The Pakistan government has advised authorities in Sindh and Balochistan to remain vigilant. The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecasted rain accompanied by thunder on the coasts of Sindh and Makran from the night of June 13.

Origin and Naming of Cyclone Biparjoy

The cyclone was named Biparjoy by Bangladesh, signifying "disaster" or "calamity" in Bengali. Adopted by countries under the World Meteorological Organisation (WMO) in 2020, the name is pronounced as Biporjoy.