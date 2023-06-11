Biparjoy Cyclone Update: Gujarat CM Visits State Emergency Operation Center To Review Preparedness In Coastal Parts

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel conducted a comprehensive review of disaster management preparedness through video conference from Gandhinagar with the Collectors of coastal districts in connection with Cyclone 'Biporjoy' | Twitter@CMOGuj

With the Indian Meterological Department (IMD) on Sunday (June 11) forecasting that Cyclone 'Biparjoy' is likely to intensify into an ESCS (extremely severe cyclonic storm) and is expected to reach near "Pakistan and adjoining Saurashtra & Kutch coasts (Gujarat) around afternoon of 15th June, 2023 as a VSCS," (very severe cyclonic storm), the administration of India's Gujarat state has swung into action with state Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel leading the preparedness.

Responsibility assigned to senior ministers

"Chief Minister Mr. Bhupendra Patel has assigned the responsibility to the senior ministers of the state cabinet for guidance in the advance planning and disaster management works done by the district administration against the possible impact of Biporjoy cyclone in the coastal districts of the state and also instructed the ministers to reach the concerned districts," read a statement from the office of Gujarat CM.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel visited the State Emergency Operation Center to review the preparedness of coastal districts of the state. A video conference was held with all the officials of the areas that might get affected due to the cyclone.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Meeting through video conferencing

Chief secretary Rajkumar, DGP Vikas Sahay, relief commissioner Alok Pandey, and heads of the revenue department, energy department, and road building department joined the meeting. After preliminary discussion with all heads of department, the collectors and concerned officials of the districts also joined through video conferencing, reported ANI.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Cyclone Alert for Saurashtra and Kutch Coast

"Yellow Message. ESCS (extremely severe cyclonic storm) BIPARJOY lay at 1130 IST today, about 450 km SSW of Porbandar, 490 km SSW of Dwarka, 570 km SSW of Naliya. To cross Saurashtra and Kutch and adj Pakistan coasts around noon of 15 June as VSCS (very severe cyclonic storm)," said the IMD's latest tweet posted at 14.56 (IST).

'School Entrance Festival' postponed in 6 coastal districts

Chief Minister Mr. Bhupendra Patel has decided to postpone the 'School Entrance Festival' program in 6 coastal districts of Dwarika, Porbandar, Kutch, Morbi, Jamnagar and Junagadh for the time being due to the possible impact of Cyclone Biporjoy in the state. In other districts of the state also, this 'School Entrance Festival' will now be held on two days i.e. on June 12 and 13 instead of three.