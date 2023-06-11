 IMD Update On 'Biparjoy': Cyclone To Reach Saurashtra & Kutch Coasts As 'Very Severe Cyclonic Storm' On June 15
IMD Update On 'Biparjoy': Cyclone To Reach Saurashtra & Kutch Coasts As 'Very Severe Cyclonic Storm' On June 15

The IMD has advised total suspension of fishing operations in the region till June 15 and has asked fishermen to not venture into central Arabian sea, north Arabian sea during June 12-15.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, June 11, 2023, 11:59 AM IST
article-image
An earlier picture of Cyclone Biparjoy shared by IMD | Twitter@Indiametdept

The Indian Meterological Department (IMD) on Sunday morning informed that Cyclone 'Biparjoy' is likely to intensify into an ESCS (extremely severe cyclonic storm) and is expected to reach near "Pakistan and adjoining Saurashtra & Kutch coasts around afternoon of 15th June, 2023 as a VSCS," (very severe cyclonic storm).

article-image

"VSCS BIPARJOY intensified into an ESCS at 0530IST today, about 480 km SSW of Porbandar,  530 km SSW of Dwarka and 610 km SSW of Naliya . To cross Saurashtra  & Kutch and adj. Pakistan coasts bw Mandvi, Gujarat and Karachi, Pakistan around noon of 15th June as VSCS," said another tweet by IMD.

Sea conditions along and off Saurashtra and Kutch coasts will likely remain "rough to very rough" till Wednesday, and very rough to high on Thursday, it said. The IMD has advised total suspension of fishing operations in the region till June 15 and has asked fishermen to not venture into central Arabian sea, north Arabian sea during June 12-15, and along and off Saurashtra-Kutch coasts till June 15, reported PTI.

"In view of the above, the state governments are advised to keep a close watch, monitor the situation in their areas regularly and take appropriate precautionary measures. District authorities are advised accordingly," the IMD said.

article-image

