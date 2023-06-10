Gujarat News: South Gujarat Faces Severe Cyclonic Storm, Biparjoy Likely To Intensify in 24 Hours

Ahmedabad: Impact of the “very severe cyclonic storm” Biparjoy was felt on the South Gujarat coast of Valsad and Navsari districts on Friday night and Saturday morning, even as the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) warned that the cyclone was likely to intensify in the next 24 hours.

Biparjoy, centred at 790 km west-southwest of Mumbai over Arabian Sea, is likely to intensify further and move north-northeastwards, according to IMD officials.

Precautions at South Gujarat

The IMD has warned the fishermen against venturing into the Arabian sea for the next few days. Those who are already at the sea have been advised to return at the earliest. The Valsad district administration in South Gujarat has closed the popular Tithal Beach for tourists until June 14 as a precautionary measure.

“We have told the fishermen not to venture into the sea and those who had gone, all have come back. People will be shifted to the village at the seashore if needed. Shelters have been made for them. We have closed Tithal Beach for tourists till June 14,” a news agency quoted Tehsildar TC Patel of Valsad as saying.

Read Also Cyclone Biparjoy To Make Landfall in Pakistan, Impact Mumbai Monsoon

Pre-disaster management plan initiated

Meanwhile, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) 6th Battalion Deputy Commandant Anupam told reporters that three teams of six battalions have been deployed as a precautionary measure. One team each has been deployed on the coasts of Valsad, Gir Somnath and Porbandar, he said.

According to the NDRF Deputy Commandant, the teams are fully equipped with inflatable rubber boats, life jackets, deep diving suits, first aid, concrete, iron cutters and several other required equipment.

Simultaneously, Indian Coast Guard North-West Region has advised fishers, mariners and other stakeholders in Gujarat as well as union territory of Daman & Diu to ensure all necessary precautions and safety measures. The ICG units have also been sending regular advisories to ships at sea through ships, aircraft and radar stations, according to official sources.

Read Also Cyclone Biparjoy To Make Landfall in Pakistan, Impact Mumbai Monsoon