Cyclone Biparjoy To Make Landfall in Pakistan, Impact Mumbai Monsoon

The deep depression over the Arabian Sea is intensifying and is expected to transform into a severe cyclonic storm named Biparjoy within the next 24 hours. The storm is projected to make landfall in Pakistan. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued warnings and precautionary measures for coastal areas, highlighting the potential impact of strong winds and heavy rain in isolated regions.

Cyclone Biparjoy's Path and Impact on Pakistan

The depression, previously located approximately 1,490 km south of Karachi on Tuesday, June 6, is forecasted to move northwards, heading towards Pakistan. With the storm's intensification, it poses a significant risk to the coastal areas of Pakistan. The authorities are actively monitoring the situation and have committed to providing timely updates to ensure public safety.

Delayed Onset of Monsoon in Mumbai

Mumbai, heavily reliant on water reservoirs replenished by monsoon rains, is expected to experience a delay in the onset of the monsoon season due to Cyclone Biparjoy. Meteorological experts suggest a potential delay of one to two days in the arrival of the much-needed rainfall. The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) in Mumbai assures that the situation will be closely monitored, and further assessments will be made once the cyclone moves closer to the coast.

Impact on Coastal Areas of India

Although the cyclone is veering away from the coastal regions of Karnataka, Goa, Maharashtra, and Gujarat, these areas may still experience strong winds and heavy rain in isolated pockets. The IMD has cautioned fishermen against venturing into affected areas and has issued alerts for coastal regions. Squally winds with speeds ranging from 45-55 kmph, gusting up to 65 kmph, are anticipated over the northeast Arabian Sea and off the north Gujarat coast.

Water Supply and Preparedness in Mumbai

Officials have reassured residents of Mumbai that the current water supply remains sufficient until June 30. The city depends on seven lakes, including Tansa, Bhatsa, Modak Sagar, Tulsi, Vihar, Upper Vaitarna, and Middle Vaitarna, which are replenished by rainfall. While the monsoon's delay may impact the water reservoirs, authorities remain optimistic about receiving rainfall in Mumbai by June 15.