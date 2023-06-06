Mumbai: NCP Postpones Foundation Day Rally Due To Cyclone 'Biparjoy' Warning

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) has decided to postpone its Silver Jubilee celebrations, originally scheduled in Ahmednagar on Friday, in light of the possibility of a cyclonic storm and the rainy weather forecasted for the state. Senior party leader Ajit Pawar made the announcement on Tuesday.

Cyclonic Storm Warning and Heavy Rain Prediction

Ajit Pawar cited the information provided by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), which indicated the formation of a low-pressure zone on the state's west coast with a high potential for developing into a cyclonic storm named Biparjoy. The IMD also forecasted heavy rainfall in various parts of the state, even as the monsoon onset has been delayed by four to five days. With the aim of avoiding inconvenience to NCP workers, office-bearers, citizens, and the administration, the decision was made to postpone the party's 25th anniversary programmes at Kedgaon, Ahmednagar, originally planned for June 9.

The NCP had organized the grand event in Ahmednagar to mark its momentous Silver Jubilee and to kickstart the party's 2024 election campaign.

Criticism of the State Government

During the press conference held in the city, Ajit Pawar also criticized the state government, stating that while standing instructions were issued to provide timely relief to farmers affected by untimely rains, no tangible support has reached them. Furthermore, he mentioned that out of the granted Rs 1080 crore for sugar mills, the state cabinet has only released Rs 550 crore for five sugar mills, emphasizing that the decision appears to be politically motivated.

Political Situation and Lok Sabha Constituencies

Regarding the political situation, Ajit Pawar mentioned that the three parties comprising the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) coalition are testing their strength across all 48 Lok Sabha constituencies. He added that the Congress and NCP have differences of opinion regarding the Pune parliamentary constituency, but they will work towards resolving them.

Denial of Graft Charges and Challenge

Addressing allegations of corruption made by BJP MLA Krupal Tumane, Ajit Pawar strongly denied the charges and issued a challenge, stating that if anyone can substantiate the accusations against him, he will quit politics; otherwise, they should step away from politics themselves.