 Cyclone Biperjoy: IMD forecasts heavy rains for Mumbai, Konkan from June 5 to June 7
Cyclone Biperjoy: IMD forecasts heavy rains for Mumbai, Konkan from June 5 to June 7

The sea surface temperature must be 27 degrees Celsius in order for a cyclone to form. The Arabian Sea is currently at 31 degrees Celsius, which is a favourable temperature for cyclones.

Updated: Monday, June 05, 2023, 01:54 PM IST
Representative image | FPJ

By Wednesday, June 7, a low-pressure area will develop in the Arabian Sea, and the Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast that it will likely develop into a cyclone. Its name will be Cyclone Biperjoy. As a result, the weather service has forecast rain for Mumbai, Thane, and Konkan by the end of this week.

Low-pressure system to cause heavy rains, flash floods

According to the IMD, the Southeast Arabian Sea will likely experience cyclonic circulation from June 5 to June 7. Within 48 hours, this might cause a low-pressure region to form and intensify into a cyclone. Due to the formation of a low-pressure area over the Arabian Sea, it is possible that Maharashtra, Mumbai, and the Konkan region may see heavy rain and flash floods.

The sea surface temperature must be 27 degrees Celsius in order for a cyclone to form. The Arabian Sea is currently at 31 degrees Celsius, which is a favourable temperature for cyclones. Meanwhile, this storm is expected to proceed towards Gujarat, according to certain private forecast companies.

article-image
