7 Rain Friendly Footwear You Should Keep Handy To Be Monsoon Ready

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 05, 2023
Flip Flops are the classic go-to footwear for everyone. Make sure to buy an extra pair this monsoon
Gumboots are the new trend. This is a perfect footwear for people who hate monsoon and have the need to be perfect always
Foam clogs have been in the market for quite some time. These are perfect for those who love being funky
Jelly Shoes are not new to all the 80s and 90s kids. Those colourful funky sandals are back in trend and are perfect for the monsoon
Sports sandals are perfect for people who love adventure. It is perfect for rainy season
Rubber Wedges give you the best of both worlds with the combination of design and comfort
Plastic loafers are another must have piece that needs to be in your footwear rack this monsoon
