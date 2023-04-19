Summer skincare: 8 Sunscreens for all skin types in India

By: FPJ Web Desk | April 19, 2023

The Derma Co 1% Hyaluronic Sunscreen is a non-greasy and fragrance-free sunscreen which provides intense hydration, suitable for all skin types

Dr Sheth’s Ceramide and vitamin C sunscreen SPF 50+ PA +++ is one of the most effective and affordable sunscreens in the Indian market

Himalaya Herbals Protective Sunscreen Lotion is another budget friendly sunscreeen option perfect for the skin

Vilvah's Melt-in- Milk sunscreen lotion with SPF 50 is perfect for the Indian humid climate without leaving any white cast

Dermafique Soleil Defense All Matte SPF 50 Sunscreen is perfect for normal to oily skin. It is also fragrance-free, making it suitable for sensitive skin

Mamaearth Ultra Light Sunscreen is especially designed for Indian skin tones that can be used under makeup

Biotique Morning Nectar Sun Protect Moisturizer is nourishing and a budget friendly sunscreen option

Mary Cohr Anti-Ageing milk is lightweight and perfect for daily use, whether worn alone or under makeup

