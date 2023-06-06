Cyclone Biperjoy: IMD Says Low-Pressure Area To Intensify Over Arabian Sea In Next 24 Hours

Heavy rains and gusts at the Gateway of India, due to Cyclone Tauktae, in Mumbai, Monday, May 17, 2021. | PTI

In its latest weather update on Monday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) announced the presence of a cyclonic circulation over the southeast Arabian Sea, extending up to middle tropospheric levels. As a result of this weather system, a low-pressure area is expected to develop within the next 24 hours over the same region. The IMD further predicted that this low-pressure area will move in a northward direction and potentially intensify into a depression southeast and adjoining east-central Arabian Sea within the subsequent 48 hours.

Cyclone Name and Possible Track

If the low-pressure area consolidates into a cyclonic storm, it will be named Cyclone Biperjoy, as designated by Bangladesh. The exact track of the cyclone remains uncertain at this point. While some models suggest a northerly movement along the West Coast of India, others indicate initial northward progression followed by a re-curvature toward Oman and Yemen, according to private weather forecaster Skymet.

Impact on West Coast: Intensified Rainfall and Monsoon Arrival

Skymet's forecast indicates that rain activity will intensify significantly along the West Coast of India, spanning from Kerala to Maharashtra. The cyclone's presence is expected to facilitate the timely arrival of the monsoon current in Mumbai. Consequently, rough to very rough sea conditions are anticipated along the Karnataka and Maharashtra coasts from June 8 to 10, and over the Gujarat coast from June 9 to 12.

Sea Conditions and Coastal Alert

The intensified cyclonic conditions in the Arabian Sea will lead to rough seas along the Karnataka, Maharashtra, and Gujarat coasts. Residents and authorities in these regions are advised to exercise caution and adhere to safety measures. Fishermen are urged to avoid venturing into the sea during the specified period to ensure their safety.