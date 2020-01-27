'Platform for tukde tukde gang': Ravi Shankar Prasad spars with Arvind Kejriwal over Shaheen Bagh protests

On Monday, Union Minister and BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad alleged that the Shaheen Bagh protests in Delhi have emerged as "a textbook case of a few hundred people trying to suppress the silent majority".

He claimed that those trying to fragment India were getting cover from the Shaheen Bagh protest where the tricolours were being waived.

"It is offering platform to 'tukde tukde gang' elements under the garb of opposition to the Citizenship (Amendment) Act. This protest is not just a protest against CAA it is a protest against Modi," Prasad said at a press conference.

"Lakhs of people are distressed because they can not go to office, shops are shut and their children are not able to go to school due to road block by Shaheen Bagh protesters," he added.