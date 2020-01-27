Protestor beaten up for raising anti-CAA slogans at Shah's rally in Delhi

New Delhi: A youth, among a small group who raised slogans against the Citizenship Amendment Act at Union Home Minister Amit Shah's poll rally here on Sunday, was beaten up by people at the rally.

Shah, who was present at that time, directed his security to take the youth to safety.

As the Home Minister was addressing the rally in Babarpur Assembly constituency for the February 8 Delhi Assembly elections, four-five youths began shouting slogans demanding the rollback of the act. People seized hold of one of the youth and beat him up before Shah's intervention.