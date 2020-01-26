Delhi Assembly polls: Amit Shah to hold roadshow, public meetings today

The BJP sustained its attack on the AAP and the Congress over the amended citizenship act, with Home Minister Amit Shah accusing the two parties of "inciting Muslims" against the law and "instigating riots" in Delhi.

Shah also accused the Kejriwal government of not fulfilling its promises, and pledged to make Delhi the best capital city in the world if BJP is voted to power in assembly elections. Claiming that one-third of people in Delhi were refugees from Pakistan, Shah slammed AAP and Congress for opposing the law.

On Friday, Shah addressed meetings in Karawal Nagar and Mustafabad in northeast Delhi. He promised BJP will implement Ayushman Bharat scheme and PM Awas Yojana if voted to power in Delhi, a day after he accused the AAP government of stalling the Central health scheme.

He slammed Kejriwal for seeking "evidence" of the surgical strike, saying he could have watched Pakistani TV channels instead of questioning India's action. Shah also accused Kejriwal and Gandhi of backing those allegedly raising "Bharat Tere Tukde Honge Ek Hazar" slogan at JNU, asserting Modi government sent such elements behind the bars. "But the Kejriwal government is not giving sanction for their prosecution," he said. He stated that people needed to support the BJP and Narendra Modi for a "safe" Delhi.

The BJP has been out of power in Delhi since 1998 and has been making attempts to dislodge AAP in the assembly elections.

In 2015, Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) got a landslide victory by winning 67 of the 70 Assembly seats in the national capital.