 'Over 100 Maoists To Surrender In Jagdalpur Within 15 Hours,' Says Chhattisgarh Deputy CM Vijay Sharma
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndia'Over 100 Maoists To Surrender In Jagdalpur Within 15 Hours,' Says Chhattisgarh Deputy CM Vijay Sharma

'Over 100 Maoists To Surrender In Jagdalpur Within 15 Hours,' Says Chhattisgarh Deputy CM Vijay Sharma

Scheduled for Friday, October 17, the event will mark a significant step toward dismantling the Maoists organisation, which he declared is "steadily crumbling" as the "Red Terror is breathing its last."

IANSUpdated: Thursday, October 16, 2025, 04:09 PM IST
article-image
Chhattisgarh Deputy CM Vijay Sharma | X @PTI_News

Raipur: Chhattisgarh is poised to witness a historic moment in its fight against insurgency as Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma has announced that over 100 Maoists will surrender in a mega ceremony in Jagdalpur within the next 15 hours.

"We will accord them a red-carpet welcome," the Deputy Chief Minister told the media.

"They (Maoists) want to join the mainstream; the government will provide them full support as per the rehabilitation policy," he said.

Scheduled for Friday, October 17, the event will mark a significant step toward dismantling the Maoists organisation, which he declared is "steadily crumbling" as the "Red Terror is breathing its last."

FPJ Shorts
IIT Delhi, Indian Navy Sign MoU For Crew Centred Aspects Of Warship Design
IIT Delhi, Indian Navy Sign MoU For Crew Centred Aspects Of Warship Design
BSF Constable GD Recruitment 2025 Under Sports Quota Begins At rectt.bsf.gov.in; Check Eligibility And Apply Online By November 4
BSF Constable GD Recruitment 2025 Under Sports Quota Begins At rectt.bsf.gov.in; Check Eligibility And Apply Online By November 4
India Sees 94% Rise In Child Sexual Offence Cases Under POCSO Between 2017 & 2022
India Sees 94% Rise In Child Sexual Offence Cases Under POCSO Between 2017 & 2022
Delhi: Union Minister JP Nadda Meets Former UK PM Rishi Sunak Under 'Know BJP' Initiative
Delhi: Union Minister JP Nadda Meets Former UK PM Rishi Sunak Under 'Know BJP' Initiative
Read Also
Execution Of Indian Nurse Nimisha Priya In Yemen Stayed, Nothing Adverse Happening: SC Told
article-image

The ceremony, according to sources, to be held in the presence of Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, will see Maoists led by leader Rupesh lay down over 100 weapons, symbolising their commitment to abandon insurgency and reintegrate into mainstream society.

Notable commanders such as Sonu Dada and Prabhakar have already surrendered, underscoring the weakening grip of the Naxalite movement in the region.

The Deputy CM emphasised that the surrendering Maoists will be welcomed with a "red carpet," reflecting the government's focus on rehabilitation and reconciliation.

This mass surrender is a testament to the success of the Chhattisgarh government's comprehensive surrender and rehabilitation policy.

Read Also
Transgender Group Leader Detained In Indore After 24 Members Of Rival Faction Ingest Phenyl Amid...
article-image

Over the past 20 months, 1,876 Maoists have surrendered and joined the mainstream, benefiting from rehabilitation programmes designed to provide them with new opportunities.

These initiatives have played a pivotal role in encouraging insurgents to abandon violence and contribute to the state's development.

The Jagdalpur ceremony is expected to further weaken the Maoists' insurgency, which has long plagued Chhattisgarh's tribal regions.

By offering a path to reintegration, the government aims to foster peace and stability while addressing the root causes of insurgency.

Read Also
Supreme Court To Hear Pleas On Bihar Voter List Revision On November 4, Seeks Legal Aid For Excluded...
article-image

The surrender of such a large number of Maoists, including high-ranking members, signals a turning point in the state’s efforts to curb the Maoist movement.

As Chhattisgarh prepares for this landmark event, the focus remains on sustaining the momentum of peace-building and rehabilitation.

The government's proactive approach continues to pave the way for a future where former insurgents can contribute positively to society, marking a significant victory in the battle against Naxalism.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Delhi: Union Minister JP Nadda Meets Former UK PM Rishi Sunak Under 'Know BJP' Initiative

Delhi: Union Minister JP Nadda Meets Former UK PM Rishi Sunak Under 'Know BJP' Initiative

Tamil Nadu CM Stalin Urges PM Modi To Raise Tamil Nadu Fishermen’s Plight With Visiting Sri Lankan...

Tamil Nadu CM Stalin Urges PM Modi To Raise Tamil Nadu Fishermen’s Plight With Visiting Sri Lankan...

MEA Rebuts Donald Trump's 'Russian Oil' Claim, Says No Call Between Modi & US President

MEA Rebuts Donald Trump's 'Russian Oil' Claim, Says No Call Between Modi & US President

BSP Chief Mayawati Sets 2027 Election Roadmap, Reaffirms Party’s Ideology Of Social Transformation

BSP Chief Mayawati Sets 2027 Election Roadmap, Reaffirms Party’s Ideology Of Social Transformation

Uttar Pradesh News: Ayodhya Gears Up For Grand Deepotsav 2025 Under CM Yogi Adityanath’s...

Uttar Pradesh News: Ayodhya Gears Up For Grand Deepotsav 2025 Under CM Yogi Adityanath’s...