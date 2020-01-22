Opposition using women as shields, while men are relaxing under blanket: Yogi Adityanath on CAA protests

As protests against Citizenship Amendment Act 2019 refuses to subside and rather has spread across the state of Uttar Pradesh over the past few weeks with women taking the lead now at many places including the capital Lucknow, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday accused the opposition parties for using women as "shield" to fuel the agitations.

''The opposition lacks the courage to hold protest demonstrations...hence they have decided to use women and children as a shield. Women are holding dharnas while men are relaxing at home under the blanket,'' Adityanath said in Kanpur at a public meeting organised to garner support for the CAA.

Kanpur and other parts of the state are witnessing severe cold, fog and intermittent rains over the last few days with night temperature often falling below 10-degree centigrade.