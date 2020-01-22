'CAA, NRC, NPR shouldn't be our priority': H D Kumaraswamy asks Modi-Shah to focus on economy, unemployment

Citing surrender of a jobless engineering graduate in the Mangaluru airport bomb case as an example, former Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah to focus on core issues of economic slowdown and unemployment, instead of "divisive policies" like the CAA and NRC.

Accusing the BJP of trying to create rift between communities, the JD(S) leader said on Wedesday that the surrender of Adithya Rao also makes it clear that any particular community cannot be blamed for terror activities.

"Monday's incident in which Adithya Rao has surrendered looks dramatic to me, because he has come all the way from Mangaluru to surrender at the DG office here (Bengaluru)...It is still a question before me," Kumaraswamy said.