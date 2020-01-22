'Why don’t you go ahead and try implementing CAA, NRC in chronology you so audaciously announced': Prashant Kishor dares Amit Shah

A day after Union Home Minister Amit Shah reiterated that CAA won’t be revoked, political strategist and JDU leader Prashant Kishor on Wednesday dared him to implement the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC) in the same "chronology" that he "audaciously announced".
"Being dismissive of citizens’ dissent couldn’t be the sign of the strength of any Govt. @amitshah Ji if you don’t care for those protesting against #CAA_NRC, why don’t you go ahead and try implementing the CAA & NRC in the chronology that you so audaciously announced to the nation!" Kishor said in a tweet.
This comes days after Prashant Kishor, on January 12, thanked Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra for "formal and unequivocal" rejection of the NRC and reassured the people of Bihar, ruled by his party, that CAA and NRC will not be implemented in the state.
"I join my voice with all to thank #Congress leadership for their formal and unequivocal rejection of #CAA-NRC. Both @rahulgandhi & @priyankagandhi deserve special thanks for their efforts on this count," Kishor tweeted reacting to the Congress Working Committee (CWC) resolution.
Forty two-year-old Kishor, whose first claim to fame was the management of Narendra Modi's election campaign in 2014, said, "Also would like to reassure to all -- Bihar mein CAA-NRC laagu nahin hoga (CAA-NRC will not be implemented in Bihar)".
Kishor had joined the JD(U) in September 2018 as a full-time member and has been elevated to the post of national vice president of the party. His relationship with the BJP has remained uneasy since the 2014 Lok Sabha polls after which he has offered his professional services to parties like the Congress (in UP and Punjab), Trinamool Congress (West Bengal) and the Aam Aadmi Party (Delhi) -- all bitterly opposed to the saffron party. Kishor's recent tirades against his party for supporting the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill and his vociferous opposition to NPR and NRC had raised the hackles of the BJP.
