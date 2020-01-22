'Why don’t you go ahead and try implementing CAA, NRC in chronology you so audaciously announced': Prashant Kishor dares Amit Shah

A day after Union Home Minister Amit Shah reiterated that CAA won’t be revoked, political strategist and JDU leader Prashant Kishor on Wednesday dared him to implement the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC) in the same "chronology" that he "audaciously announced".

"Being dismissive of citizens’ dissent couldn’t be the sign of the strength of any Govt. @amitshah Ji if you don’t care for those protesting against #CAA_NRC, why don’t you go ahead and try implementing the CAA & NRC in the chronology that you so audaciously announced to the nation!" Kishor said in a tweet.