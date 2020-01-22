On Subhas Chandra Bose's 123rd birth anniversary, here are 10 revolutionary quotes by him on nationalism

Subhas Chandra Bose, popularly known as Netaji, has been at the forefront of many political debates on nationalism even after his death. Bose is also one of the most disputed freedom fighters of India with a number of conspiracy theories about his death and his relations with Mahatma Gandhi and former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru.

Born in a Bengali family in Odisha, Bose was influenced by the freedom struggle movement from an early age. He kept track of the secret freedom movements and personalities in college and was assigned to do the same as part of his job at the Indian National Congress.

Bose had started out as a radical leader of the INC’s youth wing and later went on to become the party president in 1938.

He was known for his tactics and radical approach towards attaining freedom, though the Gandhi-Nehru led Congress praised him, the party constantly maintained and often re-established its non-violent and democratic ideology.

The patriot who said ‘Tum Mujhe Khoon Do, Mai Tumhe Azadi Dunga' inspired scores of people to go beyond the obvious and sacrifice their lives for the freedom struggle.

Ahead of Netaji’s 123rd birth anniversary on 23rd January, here are the 10 hair-raising quotes by him on Swaraj and patriotism.

“It doesn’t matter who among us will live to see India free. It is enough that India shall be free and that we shall give our all to her free.”

“Nationalism is inspired by the highest ideals of the human race, Satyam (truth), Shivam (God), Sundaram (beautiful).”