 UP Triple Suicide: What Is 'Korean Love Game' Linked To 3 Minor Sisters' Shocking Death In Ghaziabad?
In Ghaziabad, three sisters aged 12, 14, and 16 tragically died after allegedly jumping from their apartment terrace. Police suspect their deaths may be linked to a Korean-origin online game, known as the “Korean love game.” Early investigations suggest the task-based interactive app may have influenced their behavior and decision-making, prompting authorities to probe further.

Amertha RangankarUpdated: Wednesday, February 04, 2026, 12:50 PM IST
article-image
Representational Image

In a heartbreaking incident in Ghaziabad, three sisters aged 12, 14 and 16 died after allegedly jumping off the terrace of their residential building late Wednesday night. Police believe their extreme action may be connected to an online game of Korean origin, widely referred to in investigations as a “Korean love game.”

Authorities are still probing the exact circumstances, but early findings point to the game as a task‑based interactive online app that reportedly influenced the girls’ behaviour and thought processes.

article-image

How the Game Works

According to the Financial Express, the “Korean Love Game”, formally known as “We Are Not Indians, We Are Koreans”, is an online game that spreads mainly through social media and messaging apps. In the game, a person posing as a Korean or foreign boy or girl initiates conversations, starting with friendship or romantic interactions.

Players are initially given simple tasks to build trust, but these gradually become increasingly demanding, causing mental pressure. Reports indicate that in some cases, players face threats or coercion if they fail to complete the tasks, which can lead to stress, behavioral changes, and psychological distress, as seen in the tragic deaths of the Ghaziabad sisters.

article-image

What Police Have Found

The police have also found a eight-page suicide note written by the girls and which mentioned their love for Korea and could not give up that life.

Family members also described how the sisters used Korean names among themselves and were deeply engrossed in the digital world, even after being reprimanded by their parents for excessive screen time.

Police are analysing the girls’ mobile phones and digital activity to understand what tasks the game assigned and whether specific in‑game pressures contributed to their actions.

Context and Concerns

Investigators believe the girls’ obsession developed during the COVID‑19 pandemic, when many children increased online activity and gaming. Reports indicate they had stopped attending school regularly and were socially isolated, often doing everything together, from eating to bathing, and excessively engaged with the game.

The tragic incident has triggered wider concerns about online gaming addiction, mental health, and digital safety, especially for minors with unsupervised access to immersive apps. Authorities continue to examine whether the game played a direct role or was one of several factors in this devastating loss.

