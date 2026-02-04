Ghaziabad Triple Suicide: 'Sorry, Papa' Minor Sisters Leave 8-Page Note, Police Probe Korean Online Gaming Angle

Ghaziabad triple suicide | X/@ANI

Three minor sisters in Ghaziabad allegedly died by suicide after jumping from their ninth-floor apartment, police said. An eight-page note reading “Sorry, Papa” and a diary have been recovered. Investigators are probing a reported online gaming addiction angle, citing a Korean task-based ‘love game’. T

Police are now investigating their suicide note and a diary they cited in it.

"Is diary me jo kuch bhi likha hai woh sab padh lo kyuki ye sab sach hai (Read everything written in this diary because all of it is true.) Read now. I'm really sorry. Sorry, Papa," the note read. It was accompanied by a hand-drawn crying emoji.

According to report published in NDTV, the eight-page note was written on the pages of a pocket diary, detailing their gaming and mobile activities.

Parents Speak On The Tragedy

The Chetan Kumar, described how the three sister were extremely addicted to everything Korean.

He also mentioned that the sisters had taken Korean names. The middle sister, Prachi, was their leader in everything and was believed to be the one taking the lead in the deadly game. Lately, their parents had restricted their mobile use.

"They said Papa sorry, Korea is our life, Korea is our biggest love, whatever you say, we cannot give it up," Chetan Kumar wept.

"This should not happen to any parent or child. Parents should not let their children play games. I was not aware of the game, or I would have never let them play it," said the shattered father.

Visuals from their home revealed more jottings on a wall in the girls' bedroom, like "I am very very alone" and "make me a heart of broken".

Police Investigating the Matter

Assistant Commissioner of Police (Shalimar Garden) Atul Kumar Singh said preliminary investigations suggest that the sisters were allegedly addicted to a ‘love game’, an online task-based interactive game, and that their parents had been objecting to their excessive gaming.

Police received information at around 2.15 am that three girls had jumped from the balcony of a ninth-floor flat in a tower at Bharat City, under the Teela Mor police station limits in the Sahibabad area.

TW: Sensitive Content

Upon reaching the spot, police found that Nishika (16), Prachi (14) and Pakhi (12)daughters of Chetan Kumar had fallen to the ground floor and suffered fatal injuries. They were rushed by ambulance to a hospital in Loni, where doctors declared them dead on arrival.

According to police, the sisters reportedly developed an addiction to online gaming during the COVID-19 period and had been playing the Korean game frequently, often together.