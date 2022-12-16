Pope Francis Birthday: 5 inspirational quotes and messages by the spiritual leader

Pope Francis who is the head of the Catholic Church and has been sovereign of the Vatican City since 13 March 2013 was born on December 17. This Saturday, His Holiness Pope Francis shall observe his 84th birthday.
He is not only seen as a spiritual figure but also a world leader who words hold power and potential to inspire. You may know that the Pope is an ardent user of Twitter where he shares insightful messages, prayer greetings, peace wishes towards global happenings and more.
Check out some advices and messages shared by the spiritual leader
Trust the Lord
God is like the air we breathe
Messages to the Lord and His responses...
Know the passwords of our heart
Invest in peace
