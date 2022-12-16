Pope Francis Birthday: 5 inspirational quotes and messages by the spiritual leader | Twitter

Pope Francis who is the head of the Catholic Church and has been sovereign of the Vatican City since 13 March 2013 was born on December 17. This Saturday, His Holiness Pope Francis shall observe his 84th birthday.

He is not only seen as a spiritual figure but also a world leader who words hold power and potential to inspire. You may know that the Pope is an ardent user of Twitter where he shares insightful messages, prayer greetings, peace wishes towards global happenings and more.

Check out some advices and messages shared by the spiritual leader

Trust the Lord

Let us place our trust in the Lord of the universe, who loves us immensely and knows that we can build something wonderful, something eternal with Him. The lives of the saints show us this in a most beautiful way. #GeneralAudience — Pope Francis (@Pontifex) December 7, 2022

God is like the air we breathe

Goodness is hidden, silent; it requires slow and continuous excavation. Because God’s style is discreet. He does not impose himself. He is like the air we breathe - we don't see it but it allows us to live, and we realize it only when it's missing. — Pope Francis (@Pontifex) November 15, 2022

Messages to the Lord and His responses...

How often we send instant messages to the people we love! Let’s do this with the Lord too through short prayers of aspiration so that our hearts remain connected to Him. And let’s not forget to read His responses in the Gospel to receive a Word of life. — Pope Francis (@Pontifex) October 16, 2022

Know the passwords of our heart

It is important to know the passwords of our heart, what we are most sensitive to, to protect ourselves from those who present themselves with persuasive words to manipulate us, but also to recognize what is truly important for us. #Discernment #GeneralAudience — Pope Francis (@Pontifex) October 5, 2022

Invest in peace

Let us invest not in more weapons, but in education, that peace may be the fruit of persevering commitment to education, supporting the aspirations of the young to development and a serene future. #ApostolicJourney — Pope Francis (@Pontifex) September 14, 2022