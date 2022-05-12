Sri Sri Ravi Shankar Birthday: Inspiring quotes by the 'Art of Living' founder

Born on 13 May 1956, Sri Sri Ravi Shankar is an Indian yoga guru, a spiritual leader who is widely known for for establishing the Art of Living foundation in 1981.

He is frequently referred to as Sri Sri, Guru ji, or Gurudev. Throughout his life, he has established a network of organisations including the Art of Living and the International Association for Human Values.

On the occasion of his 66th birthday, here is a list of quotes by the spiritual leader:

Difference between motivation and inspiration - Motivation is external and short lived. Inspiration is internal and lifelong.”

“Life is nothing to be very serious about. Life is a ball in your hands to play with. Don’t hold on to the ball."

“If you can win over your mind, you can win over the whole world.”

“Why can't we control our anger? Because we love perfection. Make a little room for imperfection in our lives.”

“Don't Fall in love, Rise in Love!”

“But joy is never tomorrow; it is always now.”

“Human evolution has two steps - from being somebody to being nobody;

and from being nobody to being everybody. This knowledge can bring

sharing and caring throughout the world.”

“I tell you, deep inside you is a fountain of bliss, a fountain of joy. Deep inside your center core is truth, light, love, there is no guilt there, there is no fear there. Psychologists have never looked deep enough.”

“There is no use getting angry at something that has already happened.All you can do is your best to check it doesn't happen again.”

