Assam: 2 People Killed, Several Injured As Truck Rams Parked Wedding Bus On National Highway In Goalpara | Representational Image

​A devastating road accident occurred in Budhipara, Goalpara, during the early hours of this morning.

About The Incident

The incident took place on the National Highway when a freight truck (Registration No. TN-52H-5317) rammed into a parked bus (Registration No. AS-17C-7811) carrying a wedding party.

​The Details:

​Two people died on the spot, and more than 10 others sustained injuries.

The Deceased: The victims have been identified as Ravi Das and Naresh Das.

​Naresh Das and Ravi Das were the elder brother and the maternal uncle (Momai) of the groom, respectively.

​​The Agia Police arrived at the scene and rescued the victims, who were in critical condition. They have been transported to the Nidhanuram Rajbongshi Hospital in Goalpara for advanced medical treatment.