Guwahati Horror: Trafficked Minor Rescued After Being Found Hidden Inside Bed Storage During Labour Raid | VIDEO

A shocking case of alleged child trafficking and abuse has come to light in Guwahati, where a 13-year-old girl was rescued from a bed’s storage compartment during a raid conducted by the District Labour Task Force in the city’s Panjabari area on February 1. A video of the rescue operation has since gone viral on social media.

Trafficked at 7, Forced Into Domestic Work for Six Years

According to officials, the girl was allegedly trafficked at the age of seven and forced into domestic labour. She reportedly endured six years of abuse before being rescued during the inspection.

The employer, identified as Amrin Akhtar Laskar, has been booked on charges related to human trafficking and child labour violations, police said.

Video Shows Moment of Rescue

The viral video captures the moment authorities uncover the girl hidden inside the storage compartment of a bed. The footage shows officials pulling aside the mattress and lifting the hinged lid of the storage box.

As the compartment opens, the girl is seen curled up inside the cramped, dark space, surrounded by bedding and clothes.

Girl Appears Distressed as Officials Pull Her Out

Several adults are seen carefully assisting the girl out of the compartment. She appears disoriented, frightened and visibly distressed as she is brought out and helped to sit in a safer part of the room.

Officials are seen staying close to her, speaking to and briefly comforting her, while one person appears to be making a phone call, possibly to alert senior authorities.

Investigation Underway

Authorities have launched a detailed investigation into the case to ascertain the full extent of the alleged abuse and trafficking network involved. Further legal action is expected based on the findings of the probe.