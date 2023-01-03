PM Modi addresses 108th Indian Science Congress; read 10 key quotes

Prime Minister Narendra Modi | PTI

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the 108th Indian Science Congress on Tuesday, December 3 through video-conferencing.

During his speech, PM Modi highlighted that India's scientific community has the responsibility to make India 'atma nirbhar' i.e. self-reliant in its goals.

The inaugration, attended by Modi virtually, was conducted in Nagpur.

The five-day 108th session of ISC commenced at Rashtrasant Tukadoji Maharaj Nagpur University in Nagpur, Maharashtra.

Here are 10 key quotes by PM Modi while addressing the audience:

1."India’s scientific community will ensure a deserving place for our country.”

2. "Abundant availability of data and technology in 21st-century India will help science.”

3. "Our thinking is not just that we should empower women via science but also empowering science by the contribution of women.”

4. “Efforts of science can turn into great achievements only when they come out of the lab and reach the land, and their impact reaches from global to grassroots, when its ambit is from journal to jameen and when change is visible from research to real life.”

5. “If the country takes initiative in futuristic areas we will be in a position to lead Industry 4.0.”

6. "In the field of Science, India is joining top countries at a fast pace. We were ranked 81 in Global Innovation Index in 2015 but leaped to 40th in 2022. Today India is in the top 3 among countries around the world for PhD qualifications and startups."

7. "Science should be such that it makes India self-reliant."

8. "India is going to host G20, women-led development an important issue that needs to addressed."

9. "In the last 8 years, women's participation in Extramural research and development has doubled."

10. "India's energy needs will increase, in such a situation if scientists does innovations related to energy requires it will benefit the nation."