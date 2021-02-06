Oct 2 deadline for repealing Farm Laws, no talks under pressure: BKU's Rakesh Tikait

Lucknow: Giving an ultimatum to the Central government to repeal the three Farm Laws by October 2, the Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait said that they will not hold talks with the government ‘under pressure’.

Claiming that the three-hour Chakka Jam was peaceful and successful, the BKU leader reiterated that their agitation will continue till the three Farm Laws are not repealed and the Centre enacted law to ensure MSP (minimum support price) to farmers for their produce.

Tikait said that agitating farmers will not settle anything less than this. “We will not budge and will not talk with the government under any pressure,” he declared.