What is a mahapanchayat? All you need to know about Jind Mahapanchayat attended by Rakesh Tikait

Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait on Wednesday made headlines after addressing a Kisan 'Mahapanchayat' in the heart of Haryana. The farm leader who has spent over two months helming the protest against three farm laws even brought up the topic of 'gaddi wapsi' for the BJP-led government.

"We have so far talked about "bill wapsi" (repealing the farm laws). The government should listen carefully. What will you do if the youth call for "gaddi wapsi" (removal from power)?" he said.