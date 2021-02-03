WATCH: Main stage collapses at 'Kisan Mahapanchayat', farmer leader Rakesh Tikait falls over

The "mahapanchayat" was organised by the Haryana khaps in Jind to drum up support for the agitation against the Centre's farm laws on Wednesday, in view of the ongoing farmers' protest.

The congregation was held at Jind's Kandela village with several khap leaders in attendance.

The event was organised by the Sarv Jatiya Kandela Khap headed by Tekram Kandela.

Farmers have been protesting on the different borders of the national capital since November 26 against the three newly enacted farm laws: Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

