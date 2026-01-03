 Tamil Nadu: Over 900 Bulls & 300 Participants Take Part In State's First Jallikattu Event Of 2026
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaTamil Nadu: Over 900 Bulls & 300 Participants Take Part In State's First Jallikattu Event Of 2026

Tamil Nadu: Over 900 Bulls & 300 Participants Take Part In State's First Jallikattu Event Of 2026

Over 900 bulls and nearly 300 participants took part in Tamil Nadu’s first Jallikattu event of the year, held in Thachankurichi village, Pudukottai district. The traditional bull-taming sport, part of Pongal festivities, saw bulls from nearby districts compete. The event was inaugurated by local ministers, with prizes like motorcycles and traditional pots awarded to winners.

PTIUpdated: Saturday, January 03, 2026, 02:00 PM IST
article-image
Tamil Nadu: Over 900 Bulls & 300 Participants Take Part In State's First Jallikattu Event Of 2026 | PTI

Pudukottai (Tamil Nadu): Over 900 bulls and nearly 300 bull-taming participants on Saturday took part in the year's first Jallikattu event in the state in Thachankurichi village in this district.

About Jallikattu

Jallikattu is a bull-taming event held in Tamil Nadu as part of the Pongal festivities.

Several bulls hailing from nearby districts including Tiruchirappalli, Dindigul and Sivaganga participated.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbaikars, Witness This Unique 'Swami Samarth Hookah Aarti'! Fascinating Ritual At Currey Road Temple Goes Viral
Mumbaikars, Witness This Unique 'Swami Samarth Hookah Aarti'! Fascinating Ritual At Currey Road Temple Goes Viral
BEL Trainee Engineer Recruitment 2026: Application Process Underway; Check Details Here
BEL Trainee Engineer Recruitment 2026: Application Process Underway; Check Details Here
Karnataka Sets New Record With 198 Organ Donations In 2025, Ranks 3rd Nationally
Karnataka Sets New Record With 198 Organ Donations In 2025, Ranks 3rd Nationally
Groom-To-Be Vijay Deverakonda's Kingdom 2 SHELVED After First Part Flops, Confirms Naga Vamsi: 'No Point In Talking; It'll Hurt...'
Groom-To-Be Vijay Deverakonda's Kingdom 2 SHELVED After First Part Flops, Confirms Naga Vamsi: 'No Point In Talking; It'll Hurt...'

Ministers S Regupathy and Siva V Meyyanathan and District Collector M Aruna formally inaugurated the event.

Motorcycles, bicycles, traditional cooking and storage pots for the successful bull-tamers and also for the owners of the bulls are up for grabs, the organisers said.

Read Also
'Gig Model Does Not Pressure Riders, Flexible Schedules & Welfare Benefits Make Reliable Source Of...
article-image
Read Also
'Punches Thrown, Attack With Sticks': Viral Video Shows Violent Altercation Between Devotees &...
article-image

The event is being held under the banner 'Punitha Vinnerppu Annai Alaya Thiruvizha' here in which 300 bull-taming participants wearing uniforms enthusiastically turned up to tame the beasts charging out of Vadivasal (entry points) in to the sporting arena.

A bull-tamer is declared winner on how long he manages to hold on to the hump of the animal. The same yardstick is applied to pick the owner of a bull as victorious.

Tamil Nadu's unique sporting event 'jallikattu' is held coinciding with the Pongal festivities and the marquee event in Madurai's Alanganallur and Avaniyapuram during the Pongal week (mid-January) is a global attraction, drawing audience from different parts of the world.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Karnataka Sets New Record With 198 Organ Donations In 2025, Ranks 3rd Nationally

Karnataka Sets New Record With 198 Organ Donations In 2025, Ranks 3rd Nationally

Congress To Launch Nationwide 'MNREGA Bachao Abhiyan' Against G-RAMG Act From January 8

Congress To Launch Nationwide 'MNREGA Bachao Abhiyan' Against G-RAMG Act From January 8

Assam Police Arrest 18 In Karbi Anglong For Murdering Couple Over Witchcraft Suspicion

Assam Police Arrest 18 In Karbi Anglong For Murdering Couple Over Witchcraft Suspicion

PM Modi Inaugurates Grand Exhibition Of Sacred Piprahwa Relics In New Delhi, Marking Historic...

PM Modi Inaugurates Grand Exhibition Of Sacred Piprahwa Relics In New Delhi, Marking Historic...

Tamil Nadu: Over 900 Bulls & 300 Participants Take Part In State's First Jallikattu Event Of 2026

Tamil Nadu: Over 900 Bulls & 300 Participants Take Part In State's First Jallikattu Event Of 2026