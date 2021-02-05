Farmers' Protest: BKU leader Rakesh Tikait plants flowers in response to 'iron nails'

Lucknow: In a unique gesture, agitating farmers at Ghazipur border leveled the ground with two tractor trolly of soil at the site where the Delhi Police had laid a row of nails to grow flowers for them.

Agitating farmers brought two tractor trolly of soil on Friday and dumped it at the site where the Delhi Police had spiked nails to create a barrier for agitating farmers not to enter national capital Delhi again.

The Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait took a spade to level soil dumped there. Many of agitating farmers could not understand what was going on and why their leader was making a soil bed there.

“We will plant seedlings to offer flowers to men in Khaki when they use force against us,” Tikait told his supporters much to their surprise.

Gandhigiri seems to have set in farmers’ agitation and BKU is now resorting to ‘Ahimsa’ after violent clashes during tractor rally on the Republic Day, which tarnished their image.

Tikait reiterated that there was no place for violence in their agitation. “We will continue our agitation peacefully. Greeting them with flowers is our answer to their wall of nails,” he said.

The BKU leader also urged his supporters to stay away from elements provoking them to take law and order into their hands. “Since we have decided to keep Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand out of Chakka Jam, I request all of you to hand over a memorandum to district authorities on Saturday in peaceful manner to show solidarity with our movement,” he appealed to agitating farmers.