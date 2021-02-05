Farmers' Protest: All you need to know about tomorrow's nationwide ‘chakka jam’

The farmer unions protesting against the Centre's contentious three farm laws have called for a nationwide road blockade or 'chakka jam' tomorrow (Saturday, February 6). However, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand have been left out of the 'chakka jam'.
After the Republic Day tractor rally, which turned violent, this is the first major event being organised by the agitating farmers to make the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government pay heed to their demand to repeal the recently passed three farm laws.
The nationwide 'chakka jam' will begin at 12 noon and conclude at 3 pm by blowing the horns of vehicles for one minute.
The Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait on Friday said the nationwide protest will be peaceful. "We have been protesting peacefully and the 'chakka jam' will also be held peacefully across the country on February 6. The farmers who are unable to join us will hold 'chakka jam' at their respective places," said Tikait. "The people who get stuck will be given food and water, we will peacefully talk to them and explain our point," he added.
Meanwhile, Delhi and Haryana Police have intensified security arrangements to prevent any untoward incident and social media contents are also under surveillance to prevent the spread of false rumours ahead of 'chakka jam'.
"Though we have got to know that the farmers have no plans to do 'chakka jam' in the Capital but in the wake of them flouting the agreement on January 26, we are taking no chances and have made elaborate arrangements especially in border areas," said Delhi Police PRO Chinmoy Biswal.
Security has been beefed up at strategic locations and the Delhi Police would be keeping an eye on the protest build up in the bordering states and protest sites close to the border such as Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur. The Delhi Police are also in touch with the police in bordering states such as Haryana and Uttar Pradesh and collecting intelligence inputs in close coordination with the state police.
"We are in constant touch with the police of bordering states since the protest started. In the wake of the 'chakka jam' we would keep an eye on the borders too," the officer added.
Besides, Haryana Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Navdeep Singh Virk on Friday issued directives to the state's Superintendents of police and Commissioners in view of tomorrow's pan India 'chakka jam'. "Maximum force shall be pulled out from non-operational duties. Intelligence network should be geared up and necessary preventive action may be taken," the directive reads.