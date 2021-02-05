Farmers' Protest: All you need to know about tomorrow's nationwide ‘chakka jam’

The Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait on Friday said the nationwide protest will be peaceful. "We have been protesting peacefully and the 'chakka jam' will also be held peacefully across the country on February 6. The farmers who are unable to join us will hold 'chakka jam' at their respective places," said Tikait. "The people who get stuck will be given food and water, we will peacefully talk to them and explain our point," he added.

Meanwhile, Delhi and Haryana Police have intensified security arrangements to prevent any untoward incident and social media contents are also under surveillance to prevent the spread of false rumours ahead of 'chakka jam'.

"Though we have got to know that the farmers have no plans to do 'chakka jam' in the Capital but in the wake of them flouting the agreement on January 26, we are taking no chances and have made elaborate arrangements especially in border areas," said Delhi Police PRO Chinmoy Biswal.