No one ready to say what is black in the 'black laws': Agri Minister Narendra Singh Tomar

Amid the ongoing farmers' protest at the borders of the national capital, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Friday put up a strong defence of the Centre's contentions three new farm laws in Rajya Sabha.

He said the government's offer to amend the laws to assuage farmers' sentiments did not mean they had any flaws and none from the protesting unions or their sympathisers have been able to point out any lacuna.

Countering the Opposition's claim that farmers across the country are agitated, he said that peasants of just one state are being misinformed and instigated.

In an apparent reference to a booklet released by the Congress recently, the minister slammed the party saying: "Duniya janti hai pani se kheti hoti hai. Khun se kheti sirf Congress he kar sakte hai, BJP khun se kheti nahi kar sakti (The world knows water is required for farming. Only Congress can do farming using blood. BJP cannot do this)".

Acknowledging that the three laws are currently a burning issue, Tomar said Opposition parties criticised the government and even termed the three legislations as "kala kanun" (black law). However, no is ready to say what is black in the 'black laws'.

"As far as Farm Laws are concerned, I was in Rajya Sabha today & I noticed that no one is ready to say what is black in the 'black laws'. If you are protesting against the law, then discussion should be held on its provisions. Unfortunately, this is not happening," he said.

"So, I have told all the leaders of the parties as well as farmers that the Govt is ready for an open discussion. We have been talking to them. We have given them a proposal, we will talk with them again after their proposal comes," he added.