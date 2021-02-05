Centre trying to ensure requisite investment reaches agriculture sector: Narendra Singh Tomar

New Delhi: Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Friday said that Rs 1 lakh crore agriculture infrastructure fund has been provided under the Atmanirbhar package and the Centre has tried to ensure that requisite investment reaches the agriculture sector.

"We have started to provide MSP, 50 per cent more than the production cost. Also, Rs 1 lakh crore agriculture infrastructure fund has been given under the Atmanirbhar package. We have tried to ensure the requisite investment reaches the agriculture sector," said Tomar in Rajya Sabha.

The pro-poor schemes of the government have brought a change in the lives of the people living in villages, Tomar stated.

"15th Finance Commission has recommended for providing Rs 2.36 lakh crores to gram panchayats, which has been accepted by the Cabinet. Around Rs 43,000 crore have been sanctioned for healthcare in rural areas. Rs 2.8 lakh crores will be spent via gram panchayats in five years," said Tomar.