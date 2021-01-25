Farmers agitation will end soon, says Union Agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar

A day ahead of the Republic Day tractor rally by farmers in Delhi, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Monday said that the agitation against the farm laws which has been going on for almost two months, will end soon.

"The protest will end soon," Tomar said.

While talking to ANI, Tomar said that the government which has so far held eleven rounds of talks with the farmers to break the impasse is still hopeful of a solution. He said that farmers could have chosen a different day for the tractor parade instead of holding it on Republic Day.

"Naturally, we are a democracy and everyone has the right to protest if one does not agree with something and present their view. When we see that some farmers, though are very few in numbers, are protesting then we should solve the crisis through talks and government is still hopeful of a solution," Tomar said.