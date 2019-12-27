'NPR, NRC is a tax on poor like demonetisation': Rahul Gandhi hits out at Centre

Likening the National Population Register (NPR) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) with demonetisation, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday said these exercises are "tax" on the poor, who will suffer the same way they did after the note ban in November 2016.

He was talking to reporters at the airport here after attending the inaugural function of the National Tribal Dance Festival.

"Whether NPR or NRC, it is a tax on poor people of the country. You understand demonestisation. It was a tax on poor people. Go to banks and give your money but do not withdraw money from your account. Entire money went to the pocket of 15-20 rich people. This (NPR or NRC) is the same thing," he said.

He was responding to a query on the Centre's claim that the NPR has no link with NRC.