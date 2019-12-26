Politician or travel enthusiast? Exactly how often does Rahul Gandhi go abroad?

The Narendra Modi-led government has alleged that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had travelled abroad at least 247 times that makes an average of 62 trips a year which means five trips a month.

Home Minister Amit Shah has provided this data last month when he discussed Special Protest Group (SPG) Bill in the Lok Sabha.

Shah said that the data was on the basis of number of times Gandhi had travelled abroad with informing the SPG. Shah said that Gandhi had violated the norms of SPG.

Shah claimed that Gandhi had travelled in India at least 1,892 times and 247 times abroad since 2015.

However, there was mention of number of times Gandhi had travelled in India or abroad after informing the SPG.

Shah also said that the Sonia Gandhi, party's interim President, and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had also violated the SPG norms.

Moreover, Rahul Gandhi, who quit as the party chief earlier this year, has remained absent from the politicial scenario in the country. He had ony addressed five rallies before the Jharkhand polls. Moreover, he was hardly seen at the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) 2019 that have turned violent in several parts of the country. The Wayanad MP was also not seen at the Winter session of the Parliament that ended on November 25.