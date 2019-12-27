Watch: Rahul Gandhi plays dhol to kick off the tribal dance festival in Raipur, Chattisgarh

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi inaugurated a 3-day National Tribal Dance Festival in Raipur on Friday. The Wayanad MP played dhol and took part in the traditional dance at the inauguration.

Over 1200 artists from 25 states and union territories will participate in the national event.

The artists from six countries including Sri Lanka, Uganda, Belarus, Maldives, Thailand and Bangladesh will perform at the event.

Earlier in the day, Gandhi tweeted: "This's unique festival, it is an important step towards showcasing & protecting our rich tribal cultural heritage."