Now only 'bonafide resident ex-servicemen' to get benefit of quota in Rajasthan government jobs

Jaipur: As per an order issued by the Rajasthan government only bonafide resident ex-servicemen of the state will get the benefit of reservation in state government jobs. The order comes as a big relief to more than 2 lakh ex-servicemen settled in the state as now till now it was not specifically mentioned in the rules that the quota of ex-servicemen was for all who are settled in Rajasthan.
The order, issued by the state government, says that ‘person settled in the state’ shell mean ‘the person who is a bonafide resident of the state’. The patron of District Ex-servicemen League Jaipur Retd. Subedar Arun Singh Rathore said, "It was a long pending demand as the rules were not clear and recently department of personal of the state government has made it more complex by sending a clarification to the Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) that the quota of ex-servicemen is for all and not limited to Rajasthan, while other states have clear norms that only bonafide ex-servicemen will get benefit of reservation. We approached the government and we are thankful that they listen to us and now it is clear forever."
Rajasthan ranks fourth in the country with more than 2 lakh ex-servicemen residing in the state. The state government has reserved 5 percent quota in state administrative and allied services, 12.5 per cent in group C services and 15 per cent quota in group D services for ex-servicemen.
This quota has given good results as 14 ex-servicemen have been selected in Rajasthan Administrative Services (RAS) and 68 in allied services recently. "Earlier we got selected only on group D or C posts, but now the level of education is good and this new amendment will give more chances to retired soldiers," said Singh.
It is to note that unemployed youth in Rajasthan are also demanding a reservation for the bonafide residents of Rajasthan as was done in some other states. The demand recently got momentum for the recruitment of teachers, although it was denied by the government and it was decided that the exam syllabus will have more state-specific topics so that local candidates get better opportunities.
