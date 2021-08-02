Now only 'bonafide resident ex-servicemen' to get benefit of quota in Rajasthan government jobs

Jaipur: As per an order issued by the Rajasthan government only bonafide resident ex-servicemen of the state will get the benefit of reservation in state government jobs. The order comes as a big relief to more than 2 lakh ex-servicemen settled in the state as now till now it was not specifically mentioned in the rules that the quota of ex-servicemen was for all who are settled in Rajasthan.

The order, issued by the state government, says that ‘person settled in the state’ shell mean ‘the person who is a bonafide resident of the state’. The patron of District Ex-servicemen League Jaipur Retd. Subedar Arun Singh Rathore said, "It was a long pending demand as the rules were not clear and recently department of personal of the state government has made it more complex by sending a clarification to the Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) that the quota of ex-servicemen is for all and not limited to Rajasthan, while other states have clear norms that only bonafide ex-servicemen will get benefit of reservation. We approached the government and we are thankful that they listen to us and now it is clear forever."