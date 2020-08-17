'Nothing can be worse than this': 40-year-old Patna doctor succumbs to COVID-19 at AIIMS

Bihar's COVID-19 caseload rose to 1.04 lakh on Sunday as 2,187 more people tested positive for the infection, while 22 fresh fatalities pushed its coronavirus death toll to 537, a health bulletin said.
Of the 22 fatalities, one is 40-year-old Dr Anand Shankar, an orthopaedic surgeon posted at Chhapra Sadar Hospital. He died at AIIMS-Patna, reported Times of India.
Many took to Twitter and mourned the demise of Shankar.
One user wrote, “#Corona warrior #Dr_Anand_Shankar, 40 years young Surgeon, resident of Begusarai and practitioner of Chhapra, lost his battle to covid at AIIMS Patna. Nothing can be worse than this.”
“Deepest condolences to the family. May you have the strength to tide through this grave tragedy. Thank you for your service #Dr_Anand_Shankar,” added another.
Here are some more reactions.
Patna district registered the highest number of fresh cases at 255, followed by Bhagalpur (177), Madhubani (127), Aurangabad (113) and Muzaffarpur and Saharsa (97 each), it said.
Five fresh fatalities were reported in Patna, four in Gaya, two each in East Champaran and Rohtas and one each in Bhagalpur, Bhojpur, Buxar, Darbhanga, Gopalganj, Munger, Nawada, West Champaran and Siwan districts, the bulletin said.
Patna has so far registered the highest number of COVID-19 deaths at 101, followed by Bhagalpur (41), Gaya (37), Rohtas (28), Munger (26) and Nalanda (23).
The state capital has reported 16,621 COVID-19 cases so far. Districts that have reported more than 4,000 cases each are Muzaffarpur (4,244), Bhagalpur (4,151) and Begusarai (4,009).
Six districts -- Gaya, Katihar, Nalanda, East Champaran, Rohtas and Saran -- have registered more than 3,000 cases each.
Only Sheohar (553) has registered less than 1,000 cases among the 38 districts of the state.
Bihar has so far tested 16.79 lakh samples for COVID- 19, including 67,212 on the previous day.
The recovery rate among the COVID-19 patients in the state has increased to 69.71 per cent, Information and Public Relations Department Secretary Anupam Kumar said.
