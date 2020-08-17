'Nothing can be worse than this': 40-year-old Patna doctor succumbs to COVID-19 at AIIMS

Bihar's COVID-19 caseload rose to 1.04 lakh on Sunday as 2,187 more people tested positive for the infection, while 22 fresh fatalities pushed its coronavirus death toll to 537, a health bulletin said.

Of the 22 fatalities, one is 40-year-old Dr Anand Shankar, an orthopaedic surgeon posted at Chhapra Sadar Hospital. He died at AIIMS-Patna, reported Times of India.

Many took to Twitter and mourned the demise of Shankar.

One user wrote, “#Corona warrior #Dr_Anand_Shankar, 40 years young Surgeon, resident of Begusarai and practitioner of Chhapra, lost his battle to covid at AIIMS Patna. Nothing can be worse than this.”

“Deepest condolences to the family. May you have the strength to tide through this grave tragedy. Thank you for your service #Dr_Anand_Shankar,” added another.

Here are some more reactions.