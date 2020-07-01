Coronavirus in Bihar: Courts in Patna shut for 2 days after lawyer tests COVID-19 positive

Patna: All courts in Patna have been closed for two days from Wednesday for sanitization. District and Sessions Judge of Patna Rudra Pratap Mishra on Wednesday issued an order directing closure of all courts in Danapur and Patna City for two days.

The decision was taken following information received by the DJ that one of the lawyers Vijay Bhanu has tested corona positive. DJ in his order said Bhanu, a member of the Bar Association was in an isolation ward for treatment of COVID-19. He said all court buildings, including offices, shall remain shut for sanitation.

According to the order, urgent bail matters would be heard through virtual hearing from residences of the judicial officers only. Court had opened on Tuesday and had allowed the physical appearance of the lawyers. In Patna High Court, urgent matters are being heard through virtual hearing only. Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 positive patients crossed the 10,000 mark on Wednesday and 10,076 patients were found positive till date in the state.

Health Minister Mangal Pandey said so far 768 people have died due to the virus. Two died in Nalanda Medical College Hospital, a dedicated COVID hospital in Patna. Minister claimed samples of 2.28 lakh people have been collected so far and it has been found out that of every 22,000, 22 were COVID-19 positive in Bihar.

Following a strong warning note issued by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his speech on Tuesday, safety measures have been intensified in Bihar. Security and health staff are allowing entry to government servants and officers to the four buildings of State Secretariat hereafter complete thermal screening and sanitization.

Employees with masks were allowed entry and those not wearing one were instantly supplied by the health staff. Police personnel was seen checking the vehicles on the roads in Patna and those found without masks were fined.