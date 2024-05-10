Uttar Pradesh Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Test Of Caste Dynamics And Saffron Dominance

Uttar Pradesh Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | FPJ

Lucknow: As the Lok Sabha election progresses into its fourth phase scheduled for May 13, the focus shifts to 13 crucial constituencies in Uttar Pradesh. This phase is poised to be a litmus test for caste influences and the enduring appeal of the “Modi magic”, presenting a formidable challenge for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to maintain its stronghold on all 13 seats secured in the 2019 election.

While the initial phases primarily traversed through Jat and Yadav strongholds, the fourth phase presents a blend of both, with BJP and Samajwadi Party (SP) locked in a battle for dominance.

The constituencies in this phase include Shahjahanpur (SC), Kheri, Dhaurehra, Sitapur, Hardoi (SC), Misrikh (SC), Unnao, Farrukhabad, Etawah (SC), Kannauj, Kanpur, Akbarpur, and Bahraich (SC).

Shahjahanpur, Hardoi, Sitapur, Unnao, Etawah and Bahraich boast significant Dalit voter populations. In 2019, propelled by the Modi wave, the BJP swept all 13 seats, despite facing the SP-BSP alliance. However, this election witnesses BSP contesting independently, while SP has forged a pre-poll alliance with Congress.

BJP faces the challenge of replicating its 2019 performance in this phase, while the SP aims to reclaim the prestigious Kannauj seat lost narrowly to BJP in the previous election. Historically, BSP has grappled to secure victories in several constituencies, including Shahjahanpur, Kheri, Hardoi, Farrukhabad, Kannauj and Kanpur.

Seat Highlights

SHAHJAHANPUR (SC): Shahjahanpur has witnessed a varied political landscape over the years. BJP secured victories here in 1998, 2014 and 2019, while Congress emer - ged triumphant twice in 1999 and 2004. SP clinched this seat once in 2009

LAST TIME

In the last election, the BJP’s Arun Kumar Sagar claimed victory with 58.09% of the votes, defeating BSP’s Amar Chand Jauhar, who was the joint candidate of the SP-BSP-RLD alliance. BJP has repeated Sagar while SP has fielded Rajesh Kashyap and BSP candidate is Daudram Verma.

KHERI: Kheri has been a battleground for multiple parties. Since 1996, BJP has won the seat four times, including consecutive wins in 2014 and 2019. SP emerged victorious thrice, with Congress securing a win in 2009.

LAST TIME

In 2019, BJP’s Ajay Mishra Teni retained his seat, securing 53.62% votes, defeating SP’s Purvi Verma. Despite controversy surrounding his son’s involvement in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case of 2021, Teni remains the BJP candidate for the third time, challenged by SP’s Utkarsh Verma.

DHAUREHRA: Dhaurehra witnessed a competitive battle in the previous Lok Sabha election. BJP’s Rekha Verma secured victory with 48.21% of the votes, defeating BSP’s alliance candidate Arshad Siddiqi. Rekha Verma continues as the BJP’s candidate, facing off against SP’s Anand Bhadouria and BSP’s Shyam Kishore Awasthi.

SITAPUR: In Sitapur, BJP’s Rajesh Verma emerged victorious in the 2019 LS election, securing 48.3% of the votes. He defeated BSP’s Nakul Dubey, with Congress securing a minor share of 9% votes. Rajesh Verma continues as the BJP’s candidate, challenged by Congress’s Rakesh Rathore.

HARDOI (SC): Hardoi saw a decisive victory for BJP in 2019 when Jai Prakash Rawat secured 53.71% votes, defeating SP’s Shiv Prasad Verma. Both BJP and SP have fielded their previous candidates for the upcoming elections.

MISRIKH (SC): A lesser-known constituency, Misrikh saw BJP’s Ashok Rawat emerge victorious in 2019, defeating BSP’s Neelu Satyarthi. BJP continues with its sitting MP, facing a challenge from Manoj Kumar, SP candidate.

UNNAO: Known as the ‘Land of Pen and Sword’, Unnao district commands attention due to its significant SC population. In 2019, BJP’s Swami Sakshi ji Maharaj secured a landslide victory, defeating SP’s Arun Shankar Shukla. BJP has nominated Swami Sakshi ji Maharaj again, while SP and BSP have named Anu Tandon and Ashok K Pandey respectively, highlighting the diversity of candidates in the fray.

FARRUKHABAD: Farrukhabad has been a battleground for various political parties. In the 2019 election, BJP’s Mukesh Rajput emerged victorious with 56.8% of the votes, defeating BSP’s Manoj Agrawal. BJP has retained its sitting MP, while SP has fielded Naval Kishore Kashyap and BSP has introduced Kranti Pandey, adding complexity to the electoral dynamics.

ETAWAH (SC): Etawah, historically an SP bastion, has witnessed changing political landscapes. In 2019, BJP’s Ram Shankar Katheria secured victory, defeating the SP’s Kamlesh Kumar. BJP has maintained its candidate, while SP and BSP have introduced Jitendra Dohare and Ram Singh Baghel, respectively, reflecting the competitive nature of electoral politics.

Read Also UP Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Priyanka Gandhi Launches Election Campaign In Rae Bareli

KANNAUJ: The electoral landscape of Kannauj underwent a significant transformation in the 2019. BJP’s Subrat Pathak dismantled SP’s fort by defeating then sitting MP Dimple Yadav. BJP has reiterated its support for Subrat Pathak, while BSP has introduced a Muslim candidate Imran Bin Zafar, adding a diverse dimension to the electoral contest. Akhilesh Yadav is SP candidate.

KANPUR: Kanpur remains a pivotal constituency in the Uttar Pradesh politics. In 2019, BJP’s Satyadev Pachauri secured victory, defeating Congress’s Sri Prakash Jaiswal. This time, both BJP and Congress have fielded Brahmin candidates, Ramesh Awasthi and Alok Mishra, respectively, while BSP has nominated Kuldeep Bhadauriya, signalling a keenly contested electoral battle.

AKBARPUR: Once a BSP stronghold, Akbarpur has witnessed shifting political allegiances over the years. In 2019, BJP’s Devendra Bhole emerged victorious, defeating BSP’s candidate Nisha Sachan. Now, BJP has maintained its candidate, while SP has introduced Raja Ram Pal. The Mayawati’s party has named Brahmin candidate Rajesh Kumar Dwivedi diversifying the electoral landscape.