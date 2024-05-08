UP Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Priyanka Gandhi Launches Election Campaign In Rae Bareli

Priyanka Gandhi initiated her election campaign in Rae Bareli with fervent rallies, actively engaging with locals and urging them to prioritize critical issues while casting their votes.

Speaking at gatherings in Bachhrawan constituency, she passionately connected with the crowd, setting the tone for an energetic campaign.

Priyanka Gandhi, in her rallies said that she is determined to secure a decisive victory for Rahul Gandhi and to establish a Congress-led government. “The people of Rae Bareli are displaying robust enthusiasm as they prepare for the upcoming elections,” she said.

Priyanka Gandhi Talks On Farmers Issues

Highlighting the dire situation faced by farmers, Priyanka Gandhi emphasised the distressing reality of suicides due to mounting debts. She said people having a debt of even Rs 25,000 to Rs 50,000 are committing suicide.

She juxtaposed this with the government's write-off of Rs 16 lakh crore loans for industrialists through state-owned banks, underscoring the need for equitable policies.

In an atmosphere charged with anticipation, Priyanka Gandhi's outreach efforts in Rae Bareli continue to strike a chord with the public. Embraced warmly at every juncture, she embarked on a series of street corner meetings, fostering a direct connection with the people.

Priyanka Gandhi In Bhawanigadh

At a spirited gathering in Bhawanigadh, Priyanka Gandhi outlined her vision for Rae Bareli, positioning herself as a guiding force for the community. Drawing upon the historical ties of her family with the region, she highlighted the enduring bond forged by Congress leaders who stood in solidarity with the farmers' movement. This legacy, she stressed, continues to inspire hope and support among the people of Rae Bareli.

Priyanka Gandhi's candid and impassioned address resonated with the audience, reaffirming the intrinsic connection between the Gandhi family and the residents of Rae Bareli. As she navigates the complexities of local issues and aspirations, her steadfast commitment to the welfare and progress of the constituency remains unwavering, earning her the trust and admiration of those she seeks to represent.

Priyanka Gandhi's campaign echoes the electorate's yearning for change and accountability, heralding a spirited electoral contest in Rae Bareli.