Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Priyanka Gandhi Chose Campaining Instead Of Contesting Polls To Blunt PM Modi’s Dynastic Jab |

After weeks of anticipation, the Congress Party made a significant announcement on May 3, revealing its candidates for two key constituencies in Uttar Pradesh. Rahul Gandhi, former Congress President, has been nominated to contest from Rae Bareli, while Kishori Lal Sharma will represent the party in Amethi, a seat Rahul Gandhi lost in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Priyanka was asked not to contest to blunt dynastic jab against the Gandhi family, a senior leader said. This decision marks a historic shift as it will be the first time in 25 years that no member of the Gandhi family will be in the fray from Amethi. Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra lauded Sharma's dedication to public service, expressing joy over his candidacy in Amethi.

Speculation was rife about Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's potential candidacy in either Amethi or Rae Bareli, considering her active role in campaigning alongside her brother Rahul. However, she opted against contesting, choosing instead to focus on campaigning and not providing ammunition to the BJP's accusations of dynastic politics.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP have consistently criticized the Congress for promoting dynastic politics. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra reportedly emphasized the importance of avoiding further reinforcement of these accusations by limiting the Gandhi family's representation in Parliament.

A section of Congress leaders say that there was a hesitancy towards fielding all three Gandhi family members in parliament, considering the "dynastic politics" charge that the party is often subjected to by the BJP.

According to a close aide of the Gandhis, the decision to field Rahul Gandhi from Rae Bareli was strategic, as the party couldn't afford to relinquish its only stronghold in Uttar Pradesh, especially after losing Amethi in the previous elections.

Amethi and Rae Bareli have been traditional bastions of the Gandhi family since Sanjay Gandhi's entry into Parliament in 1980. Sonia Gandhi initially contested from Amethi in 1999 before shifting to Rae Bareli in 2004, paving the way for Rahul's electoral debut.

Kishori Lal Sharma, a trusted aide of the Gandhis in Amethi and Rae Bareli, will face stiff competition from Smriti Irani, the incumbent Union Minister who has been vigorously campaigning in the region. The voting for Amethi and Rae Bareli is scheduled to take place in the fifth phase of the Lok Sabha elections on May 20.